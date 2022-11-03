scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan-Iftikhar Ahmed power Pakistan with quickfire fifties against South Africa

The duo added 82 runs off 35 deliveries for the sixth wicket to guide Pakistan to 185.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan during their innings against South Africa. (Photos: ICC/Twitter)

Stranded at 95 at the loss of five wickets after 13 overs, Pakistan were rescued by Shadab Khan (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51), who inspired a first innings finish at 185/9 against South Africa.

Playing a must win game in order to keep their hopes for a semifinal berth alive, Pakistan opted to bat first after Babar Azam won the toss in Sydney.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The 2021 semifinalists were however quickly put on the backfoot, with South Africa pacers running though their top order, leaving the scoreboard at 43/4. Playing in his first World Cup match, Mohammed Haris coped a blow on the helmet off Wayne Parnell’s second ball to him. The 21-year-old would respond with a cameo of 28 runs off 11 deliveries, involving two fours and three sixes.

Iktikhar’s partnership with Mohammed Nawaz (28) drove Pakistan to 95, before Tabraiz Shamsi got his first wicket of the match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Shadab Khan, who Pakistan have used as a floater on previous occasions, took the attack to a power packed Proteas bowling attack, scoring a 22-ball-52. Iftikhar on the other end would also get to his fifty as the duo added 82 runs for the sixth wicket off 35 balls.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:12:19 pm
Next Story

Global Health IPO opens today: All you need to know

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News