T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan-Iftikhar Ahmed power Pakistan with quickfire fifties against South Africa

Stranded at 95 at the loss of five wickets after 13 overs, Pakistan were rescued by Shadab Khan (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51), who inspired a first innings finish at 185/9 against South Africa.

Playing a must win game in order to keep their hopes for a semifinal berth alive, Pakistan opted to bat first after Babar Azam won the toss in Sydney.

The 2021 semifinalists were however quickly put on the backfoot, with South Africa pacers running though their top order, leaving the scoreboard at 43/4. Playing in his first World Cup match, Mohammed Haris coped a blow on the helmet off Wayne Parnell’s second ball to him. The 21-year-old would respond with a cameo of 28 runs off 11 deliveries, involving two fours and three sixes.

Iktikhar’s partnership with Mohammed Nawaz (28) drove Pakistan to 95, before Tabraiz Shamsi got his first wicket of the match.

Shadab Khan, who Pakistan have used as a floater on previous occasions, took the attack to a power packed Proteas bowling attack, scoring a 22-ball-52. Iftikhar on the other end would also get to his fifty as the duo added 82 runs for the sixth wicket off 35 balls.