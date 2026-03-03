Umpires announced for India vs England and South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal clashes

Chris Gaffaney and Allahudein Paleker will be standing on for the match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP Photo)

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced its panel of match officials for the 2026 T20 World Cup semifinals. Chris Gaffaney and Allahudein Paleker will be standing on for the match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Nitin Menon will be third umpire in Kolkata with Rod Tucker as fourth umpire. Javagal Srinath has been made match referee for the game.

Adrian Holstock will be third umpire at the Wankhede Stadium while Paul Reiffel will be fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee.