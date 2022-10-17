scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

T20 World Cup: Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs

Batting first, Scotland scored 166 runs, with opener George Munsey scoring 66. In reply, West Indies could only manage 118 runs.

Scotland upset West Indies by beating them in World Cup qualifiers. (SOURCE: ICC Twitter)

Upsets galore here at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Scotland beat two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs at Hobart. Scotland scored 166 runs in the first innings with left-handed opener George Munsey scoring 66(53). West Indies only managed only 118 runs in their quota.

West Indies chasing a mediocre total in decent batting conditions capitulated. At two for 53 after the powerplay, the Windies looked good to take the game home. However, Scottish bowlers had other plans in their heads. They kept bowling tight and picked up wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs with brilliant catching. Michael Leask the off-spinner was the peak of the bowlers with two wickets and just gave away 14 runs in his four.

Jason Holder 38(32) fought a lone battle at the end but he didn’t have any recognised batsman to support him. With a run rate getting over the ’20s for the final three overs the task became uphill for the allrounder.

The top three batters for West Indies got starts but non of them were able to capitalize on the starts they got. Kyle Mayers scored 20 of 13 balls he was the second top scorer for West Indies.

West Indies two-time champions of the T20 World Cup entered the tournament as dark horses. However, they lost eight of their last 10 T20 internationals.

Scotland qualified for super 12’s last year in the T20 World Cup in UAE. On Sunday underdogs Namimibia beat Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, by 55 runs.

The winner of the group will join Group 2 with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

SCOTLAND: 160/5(20) George Munsey 66(53), Alzari Joseph 2-28(4)
WEST INDIES: 118-10(18.3) Jason Holder 38(32), Mark Watt 3-12(4)

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:04:00 pm
