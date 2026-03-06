ICC T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson, the batsman and the leader, comes to the fore on the big stage

India's Sanju Samson smashed a 42-ball 89 in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Amidst the flood of gorgeous shots Sanju Samson unfurled at the Wankhede, two moments lingered. One private, one public.

Before every ball, Samson would tap his chest directly below his throat with his right gloved thumb, then wriggle it through the space under his helmet grill to gently place it on his lips. Kissing it good luck.

That private moment was routine. A tick, a matter of habit. But it was his public moment that captured his sense of responsibility.

Ever so often, when he detected younger partners showing nerves, he would walk across for a chat. They say that with top batsmen, one good knock can turn the tide. The 97 against the West Indies did exactly that. Not just for Samson — the man who’d been left out, who might have played his last game had he failed — but also for his teammates, whose doubts he tried to clear with every mid-pitch conversation.