T20 World Cup: Salim Malik says India deliberately lost to South Africa

Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has claimed that India intentionally lost to South Africa to affect Pakistan’s progress in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

His comments came on the backdrop of India losing to South Africa by five wickets in Perth, which more or less ended Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

“India kabhi nahi chahega Pakistan aage jaaye (India will never want Pakistan to progress),” Mailk told 24 News HD.

Co-panelist Wahab Riaz intervened to say, “That’s your opinion”, and Salim Malik agreed with a chuckle.

Aiden Markram hit six fours and a six to bring up his half-century off 38 balls. He survived two major chances. Virat Kohli dropped him in the deep off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 12th over, and Sharma missed an easy run-out thereafter.

Malik also lashed out at India’s fielding.

“Agar aaj Indian fielding thodi si behtar karta to match jeet jaate (If India would have fielded better they might have won the match). Mera khayal hai sabse disappointing ye tha ki aaj India ne bahut gandi fielding kari. Ye catch chutne waale nahi hai (India were real poor in the field those channces they missed were really easy),” he said.

“Hamesha India-Pakistan ka rivalry rahi hai. Magar jo unjone fielding ki hai no doubt unhone shuruwaat mey kaafi try kar rahe they, josh dikha rahe they, magar jo fielding ki hai usmey mujhe thoda sa hai ki wo kabhi bhi Pakistan ko like nahi karte (There is always been a rivalry between India and Pakistan. They were showing passion and intent initially but the fielding was below par and I have my doubt tha India don’t like Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan is fifth in the Group 2 standings, and Netherlands has been knocked out of contention after three consecutive losses in the Super 12 stage.

South Africa is now atop group 2 with five points while India is now down to second with its first defeat in three games.

However, India’s loss also means Pakistan now has to beat South Africa on Thursday in Sydney to stay alive in the tournament.