T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s form major concern for India, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma’s form is a real concern for ‘Men in Blue’ going forwards in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the last 10 T20Is innings, Rohit has managed only one fifty. In the last five T20Is, Rohit has got out without scoring twice. In the opening match against Pakistan, Rohit managed only four runs and was looking in survival mode instead of his free-flowing approach.

“The only concern really has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going, it really makes people’s life really easy for people to follow,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar said going forward, Rohit Sharma must provide a good platform for India in the next matches.

“A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform, a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball,” said Gavaskar.

“They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don’t have to give themselves time to steady the ship, like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31.

“So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4,” he added.

India will lock horns against the Netherlands on Thursday.