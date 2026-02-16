T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to reach 700 T20 wickets

Rashid Khan is still only 27 years of age, but the Afghan leg-spinner has already reached where no bowler has gone before, becoming the first player to get to 700 T20 wickets.

The first global cricketing superstar to emerge from his country, Rashid reached the milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup game against the UAE in Delhi on Monday, Muhammad Arfan becoming the victim when the batsman hit his own stumps while going for a fancy reverse sweep.

Rashid had taken his 698th and 699th wicket in the heartbreaking loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad last week – a topsy-turvy match that went into two Super Overs. He had to wait till his final over on Monday, the 16th of the UAE innings.