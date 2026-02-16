T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to reach 700 T20 wickets

By: Express News Service
Feb 16, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Rashid reached the milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup game against the UAE in Delhi on Monday. (AP Photo)Rashid reached the milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup game against the UAE in Delhi on Monday. (AP Photo)
Rashid Khan is still only 27 years of age, but the Afghan leg-spinner has already reached where no bowler has gone before, becoming the first player to get to 700 T20 wickets.

The first global cricketing superstar to emerge from his country, Rashid reached the milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup game against the UAE in Delhi on Monday, Muhammad Arfan becoming the victim when the batsman hit his own stumps while going for a fancy reverse sweep.

Rashid had taken his 698th and 699th wicket in the heartbreaking loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad last week – a topsy-turvy match that went into two Super Overs. He had to wait till his final over on Monday, the 16th of the UAE innings.

In T20 cricket – internationals, domestic and franchise – Rashid is way ahead of anyone else in the world in terms of scalps. The second bowler in the wicket-takers list is the now-retired Dwayne Bravo with 631 wickets. Sunil Narine is third with 613.

Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 191 victims. New Zealand’s Tim Southee (164) and Ish Sodhi (162) are second and third.

“700 wickets, whatever the achievement is, it will continue. I have not kept any target in my mind that I will take 700 wickets and stop – no, when I play for the national team at the World Cup, then I give 100 percent effort. And when the team requires it, I take the wicket,” Rashid had said before the South Africa match.

Rashid’s prowess in T20 cricket is no fluke. His skill set – ability to turn the ball just enough, speed through the air, accuracy, variations, and the propensity to rise to the occasion – has made him a prized catch in leagues around the world, appearing for more than 20 domestic teams all around the world.

He has also had a huge role in making Afghanistan a force in international cricket in a relatively short period of time. He made his international debut at the age of 17 after which he was quickly snapped up by Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad – the first Afghan player in the competition – and he became a globe-trotting cricket professional soon after. He has won an IPL title with Gujarat Titans in 2022 and a Big Bash League crown with Adelaide Strikers in 2018.

He has been successful in longer formats as well. He became the youngest to top the ICC ODI bowling rankings and the fastest to 100 ODI wickets. In Test cricket, Rashid has orchestrated wins over Ireland, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, often contributing with both ball and bat.

