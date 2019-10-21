T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Scotland vs Papua New Guinea?

Scotland face Papua New Guinea in the first match on Day Four of T20 World Cup qualifiers 2020. Scotland have won one and lost one game in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea have surprisingly registered two convincing wins against Bermuda and Namibia. PNG have Norman Vanua in their bowling lineup, the bowler with first hat-trick in the tournament.

When and where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

1. Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, 14th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

2. Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, 15th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

3. Ireland vs Oman, 16th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

4. Kenya vs Bermuda, 17th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

5. Canada vs Nigeria, 18th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

Note: The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcast and streamed. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles.

Squads:

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Sidique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Hong Kong

Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshed, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Kyle Christie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

Ireland

Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Khurram Nawaz, Jay Odedra, Jatinder Singh

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim, Pushpak Kerai, Jasraj Kundi, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel

Bermuda

Dion Stovell (c), Terryn Fray (vc), Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Oronde Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, George O’Brien, Delray Rawlins, Macai Simmons, Sinclair Smith, Charles Trott, Rodney Trott, Janeiro Tucker.

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rizwan Cheema, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Abraash Khan, Nicholas Kirton, Nitish Kumar, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rodrigo Thomas, Srimantha Wijeratne, Saad Bin Zafar

Nigeria

Ademola Onikoyi (c), Sylvester Okpe (vc), Abiodun Abioye, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Daniel Ajekun, Chima Akachukwu, Daniel Gim, Segun Ogundipe, Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf