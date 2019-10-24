T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Netherlands vs PNG?

Pieter Seelaar-led Netherlands have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. They take on Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea who have won two out of the three games played in the tournament. Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren has been in fine form taking eight wickets from three matches and an impressive economy rate below seven runs per over. The PNG skipper Vala and Tony Ura are in good form having scored 121 runs each from three innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2020 qualifiers. In the second match of the day, UAE will take on Nigeria. A depleted UAE have won two out of four games whereas Nigeria, who replaced banned Zimbabwe in the tournament are yet to open their account.

When and where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

1. Netherlands vs Papua New Guinea, 27th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

2. United Arab Emirates vs Nigeria, 28th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

3. Hong Kong vs Canada, 29th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

4. Scotland vs Bermuda, 30th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

Note: The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcast and streamed. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles.

Squads:

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Max O’Dowd, Shane Snater, Antonius Staal, Tobias Visee

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Sidique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Nigeria

Ademola Onikoyi (c), Sylvester Okpe (vc), Abiodun Abioye, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Daniel Ajekun, Chima Akachukwu, Daniel Gim, Segun Ogundipe, Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf

Hong Kong

Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshed, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Kyle Christie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rizwan Cheema, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Abraash Khan, Nicholas Kirton, Nitish Kumar, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rodrigo Thomas, Srimantha Wijeratne, Saad Bin Zafar

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Bermuda

Dion Stovell (c), Terryn Fray (vc), Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Oronde Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, George O’Brien, Delray Rawlins, Macai Simmons, Sinclair Smith, Charles Trott, Rodney Trott, Janeiro Tucker.