T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs Nigeria?

In the first match of the day, Gary Wilson-led Ireland will go up against Nigeria, who have had a disappointing run in the tournament so far. Replacing banned Zimbabwe in the tournament, Nigeria are yet to open their account after four defeats. Ireland have won three out of five games in the tournament and will look to dethrone Oman from the top of Group B with a massive win against an inexperienced Nigerian side.

When and where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

Ireland vs Nigeria, 35th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Bermuda, 36th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Namibia vs Singapore, 37th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

Note: The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcast and streamed. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles.

Ireland

Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Nigeria

Ademola Onikoyi (c), Sylvester Okpe (vc), Abiodun Abioye, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Daniel Ajekun, Chima Akachukwu, Daniel Gim, Segun Ogundipe, Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf