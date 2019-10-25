T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch matches?

The ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifiers will witness four matches today in Dubai. The first match is to be played between Group A table topper Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Singapore today in the 31st fixture of the tournament. The PNG have 6 points with three wins and a defeat in four outings and is sitting at the top of the Group A table. Singapore is tottering in the middle of the table with two wins and two defeats. They started their campaign well off with two consecutive wins but have faced back to back defeats in the last two encounters against the Netherlands and Kenya.

When and where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

1. Papua New Guinea vs Singapore, 31st Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

2. Ireland vs Jersey, 32nd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

3. Namibia vs Kenya, 33rd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

4. Oman vs Canada, 34th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Born in Singapore 🛫 Lived in Australia 🛬 Now back in Singapore to play cricket! Tim David has been swept up by the melting pot that is Singapore 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/VE2gJfPgjc — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2019

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

Note: The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcast and streamed. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles.

Papua New Guinea Squad: Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

Singapore Squad: Amjad Mahboob (captain), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Avi Dixit, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Sidhant Singh, Aryaman Sunil, Selladore Vijayakumar