T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live matches?

The T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020 begun on Friday with a nail-biter as a Scotland batting collapse led to Singapore registering a win by just two runs. Day 2 of the tournament will see five matches on Saturday. A total of 51 matches will be played in the tournament including the qualifiers, semi-final and final. Out of 14, six teams will qualify for the World Cup. Hosts United Arab Emirates automatically qualify for the mega event.

If you can remember one of THE moments of the 2007 @cricketworldcup, you might remember one or two names in Bermuda’s #T20WorldCup Qualifier squad. @niallnobiobrien takes us through their squad ahead of their first fixture.#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/GlbonAl8gm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2019

When will T20 World Cup Qualifier matches be played?

Five T20 World Cup qualifier matches will be played on October 19, 2019, Saturday.

Where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

Advertising

1. Papua New Guinea vs Bermuda, 5th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

2. Scotland vs Kenya, 8th Match, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

3. Netherlands vs Namibia, 7th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

4. Jersey vs Nigeria, 6th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

5. Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, 9th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

All you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available of Hotstar.

Advertising

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

Note: The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcast and streamed. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles.