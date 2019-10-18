T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Scotland vs Singapore match?

The T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020 begins with Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland taking on Amjad Mahmood-led Singapore. Scotland batsmen are in good form after two wins in the tri-nation series hosted by Ireland. Singapore had a mixed bag of a tournament as they managed to win just one game.

Tim David turned out to be the highest run-scorer in the tournament and a major positive for them heading into the event as they aim to qualify for round one of T20 World Cup 2020. On the other hand, Scotland top order has been in good form including George Munsey, Richie Berrington and others.

In the second game of the day, Ireland are clear favourites as they have won four out of their last five T20Is whereas Hong Kong have won only two in their last 15.

When will T20 World Cup Qualifier matches be played?

Four T20 World Cup qualifier matches will be played on October 18, 2019, Friday — Scotland vs Singapore, Hong Kong vs Ireland, Netherlands vs Kenya, United Arab Emirates vs Oman.

Where will T20 World Cup qualifier matches be played?

Scotland vs Singapore and Netherlands vs Kenya matches will be played at ICC Academy, Dubai whereas Hong Kong vs Ireland and United Arab Emirates vs Oman will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where can I live stream T20 World Cup qualifier matches?

The live stream of all the matches is available of Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup qualifier?

The live telecast of T20 World Cup qualifiers is available on Star Sports Network.

All you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020

Squads:

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Singapore

Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Avi Dixit, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sidhant Singh, Aryaman Sunil, Selladore Vijayakumar

Hong Kong

Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshed, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Kyle Christie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

Ireland

Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Max O’Dowd, Shane Snater, Antonius Staal, Tobias Visee

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim, Pushpak Kerai, Jasraj Kundi, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Sidique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Khurram Nawaz, Jay Odedra, Jatinder Singh