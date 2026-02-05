T20 World Cup Press Conference Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to speak in Colombo; Suryakumar Yadav to address PC in Mumbai

T20 World Cup Press Conference Live: Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and India's Suryakumar Yadav will speak at the press conference before the event starts on Saturday.

All Team Captains T20 World Cup Press Conference Today Live Updates: With just two days left for the start of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, all captains are about to address the media in two separate press conferences today. The first press conference will be held in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, where the captains of Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, UAE and Zimbabwe will speak. Later in the day, captains of India, Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies will address the media in groups.

The press conferences come on the heels of a massive controversy with Bangladesh being ejected from the T20 World Cup just weeks before the start of event for refusing to play games in India. Pakistan, in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s ouster, refused to play against India in a group stage game that was to be played in Sri Lanka.

Story continues below this ad Scroll down to follow all the updates from both press conferences of the T20 World Cup Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 01:33 PM IST Nasser Hussain backs Bangladesh, Pakistan over World Cup boycott Former England captain Nasser Hussain has slammed the ICC over their handling of matters in the T20 World Cup boycott issue with Bangladesh being evicted for refusing to play in India for security reasons, and then their reaction to the Pakistan Cricket team's decision to boycott the game against India. Questioning the ICC’s consistency, Hussain said: "If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’ “The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility. Constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan diminishes their cricket. That’s why the great games between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh have become one-sided over time,” he added. Feb 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST Pakistan captain Salman Agha responds to PCB decision to boycott India Last Sunday, Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Agha was asked at a press conference about his country’s decision to boycott the India game in the group stages of the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2026. “We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn’t ours, so we cannot do anything about it.) Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only,” Agha told reporters after the conclusion of the third T20I against Australia on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan game was pencilled in at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The Pakistan government on Sunday had stated that they will boycott the league-stage clash against India. Feb 5, 2026 12:27 PM IST T20 World Cup 2026 Group A squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq United States: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Feb 5, 2026 12:24 PM IST HELLO We're just two days away from the T20 World Cup in India and we'll have all the captains addressing the media today at two separate PCs. The first press conference will be held in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, where the captains of Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, UAE and Zimbabwe will speak. Later in the day, captains of India, Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies will address the media in groups. Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it’s a ‘weak argument’ India and Pakistan players line up ahead of their match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. (AP) Anticipating sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their last-minute withdrawal from the T20 World Cup game against India in Colombo on February 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might enforce the Force Majeure clause in their defence, The Indian Express has learnt. The clause refers to unforeseeable circumstances that can prevent a contract from being fulfilled. And in their expected communication to the international body, sources said, the PCB will justify their stand by attaching their government’s social media post on February 1 that instructed them to boycott the India game.

