T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Shan Masood taken to hospital after being hit on the head

Pakistan batter Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans after being hit on the head during their net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Masood was hit on the right side of the head after he was struck by Mohammed Nawaz’s shot. The southpaw was on the ground for a long time before he was taken to the hospital.

Shan Masood has performed in patches at No 3 since making his T20 debut at home against England last month. He was competing with Fakhar Zaman, who has recovered from knee injury, to be Pakistan’ No 3.

The 33-year-old has played twelve T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 220 runs at the strike rate of 125.00, including two fifties.

Finalists in the first edition in 2007, champions in the next, and semifinalists three times since then makes Pakistan one of the favourites to go through to the knockout stage in Australia from a group which includes archrival India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers from the first round.

The jinx of not beating India in a World Cup game in any format ended last year when Babar and Rizwan led Pakistan to a massive 10-wicket win during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after winning all five of its group games before eventually faltering against Australia.