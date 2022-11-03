T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman ruled out with knee injury

The ICC technical committee on Thursday has approved wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

Zaman was ruled out after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Fakhar had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

“Obviously, with any knee injury it takes time to have 100% recovery,” Pakistan team doctor Najeebullah Soomro, said.

“Fakhar and the team understood the risks of coming into the tournament and we got him in. You saw how he performed with batting in the last match, unfortunately in the last match he had a bit of a twist which aggravated his injury.

“We were aware of the risks of the comeback. He is obviously an important player for the team. The player, the medical staff and the team management were aware of that. We decided to bring him back in. In cricket, and any sport, we take risks. Sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don’t.”

Fakhar was originally named in the travelling reserves but swapped places with Usman Qadir after the legspinner needed more time to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

Fakhar had to skip the series against England after injuring his knee during the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a must-win game at Sydney.