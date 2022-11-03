scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman ruled out with knee injury

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris is named as a replacement after Zaman was ruled out after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee.

Fakhar Zaman in action at the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Photo: File

The ICC technical committee on Thursday has approved wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

Zaman was ruled out after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Fakhar had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

“Obviously, with any knee injury it takes time to have 100% recovery,” Pakistan team doctor Najeebullah Soomro, said.

“Fakhar and the team understood the risks of coming into the tournament and we got him in. You saw how he performed with batting in the last match, unfortunately in the last match he had a bit of a twist which aggravated his injury.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

“We were aware of the risks of the comeback. He is obviously an important player for the team. The player, the medical staff and the team management were aware of that. We decided to bring him back in. In cricket, and any sport, we take risks. Sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don’t.”

Fakhar was originally named in the travelling reserves but swapped places with Usman Qadir after the legspinner needed more time to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Fakhar had to skip the series against England after injuring his knee during the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Advertisement

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a must-win game at Sydney.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:24:02 am
Next Story

Bypolls Live Updates: Voting for Assembly bypolls for 7 seats begins

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven