T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s 12-man squad for India clash announced

Pakistan, on Saturday, announced their 12-man squad for India clash in Dubai. The Pakistan team management had decided to include senior and experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash scheduled to take place on October 24 (Sunday).

The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip.

The sensitive nature of cross-border relationship between the neighbours has led to minimal sporting engagements and cricket has always become the vehicle of one upmanship for the fans on both sides.

In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007.

Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond crusted info-nuggets’, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.

Yet, this is a match that everyone awaits in the global event — the fans because of its novelty factor, the ICC and the broadcasters for filling up the coffers. Everyone is invested be it emotionally, like the fans, or materially, like the other stakeholders.

-With PTI inputs