T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on England in summit clash of destinies

ON the eve of the T20 World Cup final, there has been a buzz around why Pakistan decided not to conduct pre-match practice sessions since their past two games – against New Zealand in the semi-final and against Bangladesh, their final group match. Some say that the team has become superstitious, some say they observe roza (fasting) before their crucial games and that is why they didn’t practise ahead of the final too.

The build-up to the final has revolved around how Sunday’s clash is a throwback to the 1992 World Cup final at the same Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Imran Khan-led Pakistan clinched their maiden world trophy by defeating England. The campaign of Babar Azam’s team has had shades of that vintage side’s title run. Like in 1992, nobody trusted this Pakistan team to reach the knockouts, especially after they were beaten by India and later faced embarrassment after losing to Zimbabwe.

Had the Netherlands not stunned South Africa, Pakistan would have already reached home. Destiny seems to have dragged them to the summit clash. It seems some divine force has been behind them.

Grabbing the chance

Babar Azam, who is just a step away from becoming Fatah-e-Azam (world champion), was asked about it on the eve of the game. He said that being provided the opportunity was indeed divine but Pakistan had also made good use of it.

“Whatever happens comes from Allah. Allah gives us the opportunity, but the effort is in our hand. We put in the effort, try to give our best, but the result is in Allah’s hands. Allah has given us the opening but we have grabbed it. And the cricket we have played after that… we will thank Allah that Allah has brought us to the final. Inshallah, Allah will win us the final too.”

Formidable England batting

However, Pakistan will be up against a formidable England batting line-up, whose confidence has been further boosted after thrashing India by ten wickets in the semi-final.

While Pakistan’s remarkable turnaround has garnered attention, England have had to do plenty of spade work to reach this stage as well. Their campaign had gone off the tracks after a rain-hit loss to Ireland and the match against Australia getting washed out. But they rebounded with solid wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

And worryingly for Pakistan, England’s ace pacer Mark Wood could be available – after missing out on the semis with a hip strain – as he bowled at full pelt in the nets on the eve of the final.

England’s soft-spoken captain Jos Buttler spoke about dreaming of lifting the trophy during his childhood days. “I’ve certainly had a few dreams about that kind of thing, and of course I think it really links back to what you were like as a kid really, the kind of things you would be doing in the garden with your brother and sister, pretending to lift a trophy and that kind of thing, and now to be able to have the opportunity to have a chance to live that kind of thing out is incredibly special,” Buttler said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman doesn’t believe in denial, instead he has chosen to accept the increased noise ahead of a World Cup final. “Accepting that it feels a little bit different”. He remarked how, for instance, the press conference room was fuller than it had been for any other game.

He said that he doesn’t need to try and push reality away, and claim instead that it’s going to be no different on Sunday. Does accepting that it’s a big game help? “Of course it is. But once you’ve accepted those things, again, it’s about focusing on the things that you know will serve us well as a group and as a team, as an individual what you need to do to prepare to play your best game of cricket.”

Pakistan pace battery

The match has been billed as a clash of England’s batting against Pakistan’s bowling; there is no doubt that Pakistan have been the standout attack of the tournament, with their four fast bowlers allied with two spinners yet to concede more than 160 in six matches.

Buttle acknowledged the challenge facing England. “Pakistan are a fantastic team. I think they have a very long history of producing excellent fast bowlers, and I see the team that we’re up against as no different. We expect a really tough challenge. They’re a team we’ve seen lots of in the recent past, and we’ve had some brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit, and I’m sure tomorrow will be no different,” Buttler said.

Of course, all eyes will be on the weather at the MCG, with a 70 per cent chance of rain on Sunday and 80 per cent on Monday, the reserve day. A minimum of ten overs per side is required to constitute a full game for the knockout stage.