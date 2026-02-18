T20 World Cup | Pakistan defeat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s: Here are the fixtures for the next round

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, celebrates with Usman Khan, left, the wicket of Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus, right, walks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

With Pakistan qualifying for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia, the T20 World Cup finally got its 8th team on Wednesday. 7 teams had already qualified before with the Men in Green becoming the final team to reach the next stage alongside teams like South Africa, India, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and England.

After posting 199 courtesy of a century by opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan skittled out Namibia for just 97 runs at the SSC Stadium in Colombo with Usman Tariq taking 4 wickets for just 16 runs.

How did the other teams qualify?

India qualified for the Super 8s after their win against Pakistan on February 15 while South Africa went into the next round after defeating New Zealand on February 14. Zimbabwe qualified after defeating Australia in a shocking upset and then getting one point after their match against Ireland was washed out.