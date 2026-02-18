T20 World Cup | Pakistan defeat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s: Here are the fixtures for the next round

After posting 199 courtesy of a century by opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan skittled out Namibia for just 97 runs at the SSC Stadium in Colombo with Usman Tariq taking 4 wickets for just 16 runs.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8sPakistan's Shadab Khan, right, celebrates with Usman Khan, left, the wicket of Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus, right, walks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

With Pakistan qualifying for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia, the T20 World Cup finally got its 8th team on Wednesday. 7 teams had already qualified before with the Men in Green becoming the final team to reach the next stage alongside teams like South Africa, India, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and England.

After posting 199 courtesy of a century by opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan skittled out Namibia for just 97 runs at the SSC Stadium in Colombo with Usman Tariq taking 4 wickets for just 16 runs.

How did the other teams qualify?

India qualified for the Super 8s after their win against Pakistan on February 15 while South Africa went into the next round after defeating New Zealand on February 14. Zimbabwe qualified after defeating Australia in a shocking upset and then getting one point after their match against Ireland was washed out.

As for New Zealand, they went into the next round after defeating Canada on February 17 while England stuttered into the Super 8s after winning a close match against Italy on February 16. Co-hosts Sri Lanka made it into the next round after defeating Australia in a straight shoot out on February 16 as well while the West Indies comfortably sailed into the Super 8s after winning all their first 3 matches.

What are the matches of the Super 8s?

Team Venue Date
New Zealand vs Pakistan R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo Feb 21
England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele Feb 22
India vs South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Feb 22
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Feb 23
England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele Feb 24
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo Feb 25
West Indies vs South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Feb 26
India vs Zimbabwe MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Feb 26
England vs New Zealand R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo Feb 27
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka  Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele Feb 28
Zimbabwe vs South Africa Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi Mar 1
India vs West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata Mar 1

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
'No pacer bowls slower than 140-145 km per hour,' says UAE all-rounder Dhruv Parashar after big loss to South Africa
Dhruv Parashar UAE vs South Africa T20 World Cup
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Representative 'ill-informed': Galgotias University issues apology after robodog controversy at AI summit
galgotias, galgotias ai dog, ai summit, robodog,
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery
Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News