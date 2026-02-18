T20 World Cup | Pakistan defeat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s: Here are the fixtures for the next round

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With Pakistan qualifying for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia, the T20 World Cup finally got its 8th team on Wednesday. 7 teams had already qualified before with the Men in Green becoming the final team to reach the next stage alongside teams like South Africa, India, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and England.
After posting 199 courtesy of a century by opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan skittled out Namibia for just 97 runs at the SSC Stadium in Colombo with Usman Tariq taking 4 wickets for just 16 runs.
India qualified for the Super 8s after their win against Pakistan on February 15 while South Africa went into the next round after defeating New Zealand on February 14. Zimbabwe qualified after defeating Australia in a shocking upset and then getting one point after their match against Ireland was washed out.
As for New Zealand, they went into the next round after defeating Canada on February 17 while England stuttered into the Super 8s after winning a close match against Italy on February 16. Co-hosts Sri Lanka made it into the next round after defeating Australia in a straight shoot out on February 16 as well while the West Indies comfortably sailed into the Super 8s after winning all their first 3 matches.
|Team
|Venue
|Date
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo
|Feb 21
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|Feb 22
|India vs South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Feb 22
|Zimbabwe vs West Indies
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Feb 23
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|Feb 24
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo
|Feb 25
|West Indies vs South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Feb 26
|India vs Zimbabwe
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Feb 26
|England vs New Zealand
|R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo
|Feb 27
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|Feb 28
|Zimbabwe vs South Africa
|Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
|Mar 1
|India vs West Indies
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Mar 1
