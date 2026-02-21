T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs New Zealand delayed due to rain: What happens if Super 8 match is washed out in Colombo?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Colombo weather update: Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the first match of the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage on Saturday but there was a little bit of rain in the air. After the toss which was won by Pakistan and Salman Ali Agha elected to bat, a drizzle came down and the covers were brought into the ground which delayed the start of the match.
Ahead of the match, Accuweather had predicted overcast conditions with a couple of thunderstorms late at night with the conditions in the evening were expected to be cloudy. The prediction turned out to be true as rain started at the venue right after the toss. The officials will wait for an additional 90 minutes on the day and try to make it a 5-over contest. But if the rain does not relent at all, the match will be abandoned. The cut-off time for a 5-over match on Saturday was announced as 11.10 PM IST by the official broadcasters.
Both teams are in Group 2 of the Super 8s and will next face both England and Sri Lanka in high voltage encounters. Pakistan take on England on February 24 and then Sri Lanka on February 28 while the Kiwis will play Sri Lanka on February 25 and then lock horns with England on February 27.
Pakistan made one change, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay. New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also finding a place in the XI.
In case the match between Pakistan and New Zealand is washed out, it’ll not be good news for the two sides because they have to share points. This will hamper their chances of progressing to the semifinal.
No, there are no reserve day for the Super 8 encounters with the ICC rule book stating that reserve days are only for the final and semifinals.
