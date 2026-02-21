T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs New Zealand delayed due to rain: What happens if Super 8 match is washed out in Colombo?

Groundsmen cover the field as it begins to rain before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Colombo weather update: Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the first match of the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage on Saturday but there was a little bit of rain in the air. After the toss which was won by Pakistan and Salman Ali Agha elected to bat, a drizzle came down and the covers were brought into the ground which delayed the start of the match.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

PAK vs NZ T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 8 MATCH FOLLOW LIVE

Ahead of the match, Accuweather had predicted overcast conditions with a couple of thunderstorms late at night with the conditions in the evening were expected to be cloudy. The prediction turned out to be true as rain started at the venue right after the toss. The officials will wait for an additional 90 minutes on the day and try to make it a 5-over contest. But if the rain does not relent at all, the match will be abandoned. The cut-off time for a 5-over match on Saturday was announced as 11.10 PM IST by the official broadcasters.