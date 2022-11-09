T20 World Cup: Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets, book spot in final

Pakistan continued to be New Zealand’s kryptonite in World Cup semifinals as the Kiwis were demolished by the Men in Green by 7 wickets in Sydney on Wednesday. Pakistan will now wait and see which team between England and India joins them in Sunday’s final.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were in blistering touch as they brought up their 3rd 100+ partnership in T20 World Cups. Both openers were sent back by Trent Boult but by that time it was too little too late for the Black Caps as Pakistan romped to victory.

Both Pakistan openers answered their critics who were critical of their form during the World Cup by dismantling the New Zealand bowlers with Babar scoring 50 and Rizwan getting 57.

Earlier, Opting to bat, New Zealand batters found the going tough on a used SCG track as they struggled to connect the ball because of the slow nature of the surface.

Daryl Mitchell hit a timely unbeaten fifty and skipper Kane Williamson scored 46 off 42 to help New Zealand post a decent 152 for four after the Kiwis lost some early wickets. Finn Allen got his innings off to a confident start but was caught leg before by Shaheen Afridi. The other opener Devon Conway (21) tried to force the innings with three boundaries but was run out by a direct throw from Shadab Khan at mid-off. New man Glenn Phillips lasted just eight balls, top-edging left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz straight back to him as New Zealand slumped to 49 for three in eight overs.

Thereafter, Williamson and Mitchell held the innings together and shared 68 runs off 50 balls for the fourth wicket. The duo brought up their fifty-run stand in just 36 balls but failed to force the pace towards the end as boundaries and sixes were hard to come by.

For Pakistan, pace spearhead Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.