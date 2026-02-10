T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million

The Pakistan government going back on its decision of instructing its team to boycott the game against India on February 15 in Colombo prevented a $174 million revenue loss for the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources said.

“The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” a source stated.

Minutes after it was confirmed that India would play Pakistan on Sunday, prices for a Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai round trip increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000.

On Tuesday, the Government of Pakistan agreed to allow the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup game to be played in Colombo, following requests from ‘friendly countries’. A series of back channel discussions took place where representatives of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC were present in order to find a middle path. Pakistan was firm that they will stand by Bangladesh Cricket Board after they were denied a request to play in Sri Lanka and not in India. As a result the ICC members had decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland.