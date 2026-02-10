T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million

Minutes after the Pakistan government went back on its decision of instructing its team from playing India, prices of a Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai round trip increased by Rs 10,000 — to Rs 60,000.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 08:23 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)India captain Suryakumar Yadav tosses the coin ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
The Pakistan government going back on its decision of instructing its team to boycott the game against India on February 15 in Colombo prevented a $174 million revenue loss for the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources said.

“The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” a source stated.

Minutes after it was confirmed that India would play Pakistan on Sunday, prices for a Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai round trip increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000.

On Tuesday, the Government of Pakistan agreed to allow the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup game to be played in Colombo, following requests from ‘friendly countries’. A series of back channel discussions took place where representatives of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC were present in order to find a middle path. Pakistan was firm that they will stand by Bangladesh Cricket Board after they were denied a request to play in Sri Lanka and not in India. As a result the ICC members had decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn, to play India on February 15 as ICC plays hardball

However, late on Monday the BCB issued a press release, requesting PCB to proceed with its scheduled World Cup fixture against India on February 15. The BCB’s statement read: “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges. In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board, and the cricket fans of Pakistan.
Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.”

Ashwin Pakistan’s Haris Rauf loses his balance after bowling a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

In the statement, BCB President Md. Aminul Islam said: “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish. Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”

The Government of Pakistan in its statement stated that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka during which they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times.

“The Sri Lanka President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasses. In view of the outcomes achieved in discussions, as well the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National cricket team to take the field on February 15,2026 for its scheduled fixtures,” statement posted by Government of Pakistan stated on X.

Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai's local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting.

