T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match live?

T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming: Pakistan will have “revenge” on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament-opener.

For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way.

After the 10-wicket rout of India, Pakistan are fully capable of doing a Pakistan and self-destructing against the Black Caps, something that Babar discussed with his players in the dressing room after the win on Sunday night.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan match details:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) take place?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will take place on 26 October 2021.

What is the venue for the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ)?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ)?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

