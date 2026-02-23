T20 World Cup: Daryl Mitchell hopes New Zealand can ride wave of support as India’s second favorite team

New Zealand are ready to embrace their tag as Indian fans’ “second favorite team” as they aim to fight their way into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell believes the status New Zealand enjoy in India could play its part as the 2021 finalists navigate a challenging Super-8 group.

“We think of ourselves as India’s second Favorite team and the support that we get in the country is really cool,” Mitchell told Reuters. “Hopefully we can turn the sea of blue that we’re used to when we play against India into some black shirts as well.”