T20 World Cup: Daryl Mitchell hopes New Zealand can ride wave of support as India’s second favorite team

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell believes the status New Zealand enjoys in India could play its part as the 2021 finalists navigate a challenging Super-8 group.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 23, 2026 04:17 PM IST
Despite having one eye on a maiden T20 World Cup title, Mitchell stressed the importance of staying grounded. (AP Photo)Despite having one eye on a maiden T20 World Cup title, Mitchell stressed the importance of staying grounded. (AP Photo)
New Zealand are ready to embrace their tag as Indian fans’ “second favorite team” as they aim to fight their way into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell believes the status New Zealand enjoy in India could play its part as the 2021 finalists navigate a challenging Super-8 group.

“We think of ourselves as India’s second Favorite team and the support that we get in the country is really cool,” Mitchell told Reuters. “Hopefully we can turn the sea of blue that we’re used to when we play against India into some black shirts as well.”

After their washout against Pakistan, New Zealand face two must-win encounters against former champions Sri Lanka and England.

The first challenge comes on the turning tracks of Colombo, conditions far removed from the fast, bouncy wickets back home. “We all grew up in New Zealand on fast, bouncy, grassy wickets,” Mitchell said. “But the experience our group has from playing in these parts of the world over the years has helped in how we want to go about it.”

Despite having one eye on a maiden T20 World Cup title, Mitchell stressed the importance of staying grounded. It’d be really nice to get over the line and win a trophy, but there’s a lot of cricket to be played,” he said. “Our strength is that we stay present in ​the moment. We don’t look too far ahead ‌and we don’t make it bigger than what it is”

Mitchell, who has accumulated 1,856 T20I runs in 100 matches since debuting in 2019, has adapted to a finisher’s role, thanks in part to the explosive starts provided by openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, a duo named as the “Bash Brothers.”

“The powerplay is very important, but the same goes for the middle overs with spin and the death,” Mitchell explained. “My role is from around 10 overs onwards- reading the situation and helping us win those key moments at the back end.”

With two must-win games ahead, New Zealand will rely on their trademark calm and experience to deliver when it matters most. If execution matches intent, the “second favorite team” could keep their World Cup dream alive.

