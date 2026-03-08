ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand bowlers falter on wide line as Indians make merry

Right through this T20 World Cup, New Zealand had done something extraordinary. Rather their spinners. Sans any mystery in them, the finger-spinners relied on other variations and key among them has been the wide line outside off-stump. Often delivered with slow pace, they have made batsmen reach out to them and has invariably provided them with wickets. It is a line that batsmen around the world are least prepared for.

On Sunday, having made quite a few tactical errors, New Zealand’s quicks too experienced how hard that line is. As former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath revealed last week to this newspaper, it is not an easy line to bowl because the margin of error is so thin. For a large period when Abhishek Sharma went about launching himself for the first time this T20 World Cup, the pacers tried this line. They would stock up the off-side field and open large vacant spaces on the leg-side.