T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh believes Australia had the squad to go all the way

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Jiten Ramanandi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh believes that his squad had all the capability to win the tournament but didn’t play ‘best cricket’ in key games. He also described the team’s group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup as a “missed opportunity”.

Australia, one of the giants of limited-overs cricket with six ODI and one T20 World Cup title triumphs, failed to progress beyond the group stage in this edition of the T20 showpiece following defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, but ended their campaign with a nine-wicket drubbing of Oman on Friday.

“Probably just the sense of a missed opportunity,” Marsh said when asked what’s going on in his mind as the team leaves the tournament earlier than expected. At the presentation ceremony after the game against Oman, the skipper added, “As I’ve said a few times, it’s a bitterly disappointed change room. Like every team, we built towards this for two years.