T20 World Cup: Markram, Ngidi power South Africa to resounding win over Canada

South Africa averted the air of upsets that has been lingering since the start of the T20 World Cup as they opened their campaign with a convincing 57-run win over Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Led by a half-century from Aiden Markram and sturdy cameos from David Miller and Tristan Stubbs at the death, South Africa put on a nearly spotless batting performance despite being stated partly by the Canada spinners in the middle phase. Sent in to bat first by Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on a largely benign strip, South Africa consistently maintained a firm scoring rate, collecting 10 runs per over on an average despite losing Quinton de Kock early on. Dropped in the third over at short-third, de Kock failed to build on his repreive as Bajwa cleaned up the left-hander on 25.