scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

T20 World Cup: Mark Wood, Dawid Malan doubtful for IND vs ENG semifinal

Buttler said the decision to include the duo lay with medical staff ahead of the match at Adelaide Oval.

Dawid Malan, Mark Wood, IND vs ENg, T20 world cupMark Wood (L) withdrew from training on Tuesday with the team saying he had "body stiffness", while Malan had a groin strain in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka. (FILE)

England fast bowler Mark Wood and batsman Dawid Malan are doubtful for T20 World Cup semi-final against India, captain Jos Buttler said on Wednesday.

“We trust those two guys as well and we’ll give them as long as possible (to prove their fitness),” Buttler told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Wood withdrew from training on Tuesday with the team saying he had “body stiffness”, while Malan had a groin strain in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka.

Buttler said the decision to include the duo lay with medical staff ahead of the match at Adelaide Oval.

“As always we have 15 guys preparing to play.”

The unused Phil Salt is the only batting cover in England’s squad and could slot in for number three batsman Malan, though selectors might opt for an extra bowler.

“I think he has a fantastic mindset for the T20 format,” Buttler said of hard-hitting wicketkeeper Salt, who knows the venue well as a member of Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers. “He certainly doesn’t fear anyone.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t expect to see anything else from him if he gets the chance to play.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

With inputs from Reuters

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:08:48 am
Next Story

Jennifer Lopez addresses criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name after marriage

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News