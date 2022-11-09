T20 World Cup: Mark Wood, Dawid Malan doubtful for IND vs ENG semifinal

England fast bowler Mark Wood and batsman Dawid Malan are doubtful for T20 World Cup semi-final against India, captain Jos Buttler said on Wednesday.

“We trust those two guys as well and we’ll give them as long as possible (to prove their fitness),” Buttler told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Wood withdrew from training on Tuesday with the team saying he had “body stiffness”, while Malan had a groin strain in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka.

Buttler said the decision to include the duo lay with medical staff ahead of the match at Adelaide Oval.

“As always we have 15 guys preparing to play.”

Ben Stoke and Mark Wood during target hitting practice session. Wood had complained of 'general stiffness' and did not take part in Tuesday's training sessions.

The unused Phil Salt is the only batting cover in England’s squad and could slot in for number three batsman Malan, though selectors might opt for an extra bowler.

“I think he has a fantastic mindset for the T20 format,” Buttler said of hard-hitting wicketkeeper Salt, who knows the venue well as a member of Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers. “He certainly doesn’t fear anyone.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t expect to see anything else from him if he gets the chance to play.”

With inputs from Reuters