New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson out of T20 World Cup due to calf tear

In a big blow to New Zealand’s T20 World Cup campaign, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was on Tuesday ruled out of the showpiece due to a “grade two” calf tear just before their opening match against Pakistan.

Pacer Adam Milne is set to replace him in the 15-member squad, subject to approval of the ICC Technical Committee.

The 30-year-old Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training on Monday night with a subsequent MRI scan revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery, according to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) media release,

“It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,” head coach Gary Stead said in the statement.

With the Blackcaps set to play five pool games over the next 13 days, coach Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.

“It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,” Stead said.

“He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form – so to lose him at this time is a blow.

“However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks.”

Milne is already in UAE with the Kiwis having been selected in the squad as traveling injury cover, but won’t be available to play until ICC approval has been received.