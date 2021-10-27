T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: When and where to watch Scotland vs Namibia

Having sealed a place in the Super 12s with two stunning wins, debutants Namibia will look to continue their fairytale run when they take on a bruised Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Gerhard Erasmus and his bunch of unknown cricketers stunned the cricketing world when they beat Netherlands by six wickets and then notched up a shocking eight-wicket victory over Ireland to grab a spot in the Super 12s. It was a historic moment for a country which has a population of 2.5 million and doesn’t boost of any cricketing legacy. The win over Ireland was their first against a Test playing nation and it also guaranteed Namibia a spot in next year’s T20 World Cup.

Having earned its right to rub shoulders with the cricketing elites, Namibia will now be keen to test their skills against the best in business and a win over Scotland will do them a world of good before they take on the likes of Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and New Zealand in group 2.

Teams (from):

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia match be played?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played on Wednesday, October 27.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia be played?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia begin?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Scotland and Namibia?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Scotland vs Namibia match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Namibia match?

The match between Scotland and Namibia can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.