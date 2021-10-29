T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh

With back-to-back losses, defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Friday. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by Eoin Morgan and Co. after going down to Sri Lanka. Both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The West Indies desperately need to sort out their batting woes. In their campaign opener against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets going for big shots instead of rotating the strike and building the innings. In the second game, the two-time champions slightly tweaked their no-holds barred approach, sending Lendl Simons to anchor the innings. But the opener was painfully slow, managing 16 off 35 balls. West Indies lost eight wickets for 64 runs between the 11th and 20th over to put up a below-par target.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent tracks and yet they have failed to exploit it. Despte the many issues plaguing the side, Bangladesh might have a slight edge going into the game, having already played a day match here on Sunday.

Squad:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on Friday, October 29.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.