scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

King Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter’s list

New Zealand's Finn Allen also moved up, courtesy his swashbuckling 16-ball 42-run knock against Australia, which helped him to rise a whopping 17 places to the 13th position.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Shoaib Malik, Virat Kohli chasing, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK, T20 World CupIndia's Virat Kohli bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. (AP | PTI)

Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top 10 T20I batting chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday.

Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory, the knock catapulting the former India captain into the top 10 of T20I batters list.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and four sixes during his glorious innings. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (849 rating points) continues to occupy the top spot, with New Zealand opener Devon Conway (831) rising three places to replace Suryakumar Yadav from the second position.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Conway hit a 58-ball unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opener. With 828 rating points in his kitty, Suryakumar dropped to the third spot but was ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (799) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (762).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

New Zealand’s Finn Allen also moved up, courtesy his swashbuckling 16-ball 42-run knock against Australia, which helped him to rise a whopping 17 places to the 13th position.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 03:09:26 pm
Next Story

Watch: This video of tiny frogs cocooned inside dahlias is the cutest thing on the internet today

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 26: Latest News