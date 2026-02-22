T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning

The snap-wrist rotation at the very last instant, and a well-masked grip, meant the Protea No 3 knew not what hit him

Written by: Sriram Veera
3 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 08:35 PM IST
Jasprit bumrah India vs South AfricaIndia's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Make us preferred source on Google

The slower delivery Jasprit Bumrah bowled to dismiss Ryan Rickleton is worth multiple looks while picking the jaw dropped to the ground — not just for what happened, but for how it happened.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

He didn’t bowl it like an off break, fingers cutting across the seam. He didn’t split his fingers wide on either side, the way Craig McDermott once pioneered, borrowing from baseball pitchers. He didn’t bury it deep in the palm, or undercut it for that floaty, dipping Dwayne Bravo special. His fingers on the ball looked, to all appearances, exactly as they always do.

But then he does one remarkable thing: he snaps his wrist sideways at the last instant. That single act accomplishes everything. It preserves his arm speed — deception, check. It keeps his fingers from cutting across the seam like conventional slower balls — concealment, check. And because it happens so late, the arm still comes over high and fast, stripping the batsman of any cue, any moment to recalibrate. Illusion of time, gone.

As the right arm rolls over, comes that fierce sideways-snap — as if turning a doorknob. For Rickleton, it opened the door to a nightmare. He was so dumbfounded he could only pop a dolly to mid-off.

What makes it brilliant is that it’s logical — but only for Bumrah. That hyper-extended elbow, that unusual release point: the doorknob twist isn’t a trick. It’s an extension. Why telegraph with a conventional off-break action when you can simply let the wrist do something strange and invisible at the very last instant?

Also Read | Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa

And when he wants more, he goes further — releasing the ball as if squeezing a lemon. Which is precisely what he did to Shaun Marsh on the last ball before lunch in the 2018 Boxing Day Test. The ball dropped sharply, as if gravity had issued Marsh a personal reminder.

This one to Rickleton was a gentler squeeze, but the snap-wrist rotation still imparted enough revs — with identical arm speed, identical action — that the ball slowed, turned, and did its damage all the same.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, Super 8s: Expectant Sri Lanka's hopes dashed as they throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England
Will Jacks and Phil Salt in action for England against Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Kandy. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe’s fairytale faces West Indies firepower in Mumbai
Zimbabwe will take on West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Mumbai on Monday. (PHOTO: AP & Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Varun sends back big-hitting Miller, SA 5 wickets down
IND vs SA
Live: Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
trump mar-a-lago residence
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
deeksha seth
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News