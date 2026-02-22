T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning

The slower delivery Jasprit Bumrah bowled to dismiss Ryan Rickleton is worth multiple looks while picking the jaw dropped to the ground — not just for what happened, but for how it happened.

He didn’t bowl it like an off break, fingers cutting across the seam. He didn’t split his fingers wide on either side, the way Craig McDermott once pioneered, borrowing from baseball pitchers. He didn’t bury it deep in the palm, or undercut it for that floaty, dipping Dwayne Bravo special. His fingers on the ball looked, to all appearances, exactly as they always do.

But then he does one remarkable thing: he snaps his wrist sideways at the last instant. That single act accomplishes everything. It preserves his arm speed — deception, check. It keeps his fingers from cutting across the seam like conventional slower balls — concealment, check. And because it happens so late, the arm still comes over high and fast, stripping the batsman of any cue, any moment to recalibrate. Illusion of time, gone.