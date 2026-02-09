George Munsey helps Scotland post first 200 of T20 World Cup as it’s baptism by fire for Italy, going down in 73-run loss

If you had told a betting man that after matches featuring big hitters India, West Indies and England, Scotland – who replaced Bangladesh – would be the first team to break the 200-run barrier in this World Cup, you would likely be met with a snort of derision. But at the iconic Eden Gardens in football-crazy Kolkata, almost 7000 fans who had turned up at the grounds on Monday starting 11 a.m, likely out of curiosity to watch the Gli Azzurri make their T20 World Cup debut, were treated to a Scottish showcase, as they eventually won by 73 runs. What was even more worse for Italy, they seemed to have lost their captain Wayne Madsen to a dislocated shoulder.

After being sent in to bat by Italy, Scotland’s George Munsey started the innings with two fours, both coming off thick edges, as pacer Ali Hasan’s first over went for 10 runs. Kent bowler Grant Stewart, operating from the other end kept things tight initially but Munsey broke the shackles to help the Scots post 17/0 after the first 2 overs.

Thomas Draca was introduced in the 4th over but failed to stem the flow of runs as Munsey slammed him for two boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Italy had a golden chance to dismiss Munsey in the last over of the powerplay but inexperience came to the fore as Anthony Mosca dropped a sitter with Scotland posting 49/0 after the first 6 overs.

Munsey’s opening partner Michael Jones, who mostly played spectator in the powerplay, finally got his first boundary in the 7th over as Scotland stayed steady. Munsey snapped up his half century in the next over with a beautiful slog over deep midwicket for a maximum as Italy, without their captain Wayne Madsen, who went off the field in the 4th over with what looked like a dislocated shoulder, seemed bereft of ideas.

Italy captain Wayne Madsen went off the field in the 4th over with what looked like a dislocated shoulder (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

They introduced pacer Harry Manenti and JJ Smuts into the attack but the two Scottish batters looked well at home against them as they continued to plunder runs, ultimately bringing up 100 runs in the 12th over. Italy finally got a bit of luck in the 14th over as they got rid of the marauding Munsey who went out on his sword, trying to clear the ropes and holing out to Manenti off Stewart for 84 runs. Jones departed soon after for 37 as Manenti pulled off a blinder off Smuts in the 15th over.

The troubles, however, were far from over for Italy as Brandon McMullen built on the foundation set by the openers, smashing two sixes off Crishan Kalugamage in the 16th as Scotland crossed 150 runs with relative ease. Richie Berrington also kept up his end, slapping two fours in the 17th as the Italians looked totally out of their depth. Berrington departed for 15 in 11 deliveries in the 19th as Hasan, the best bowler under the circumstances with just 21 runs off his 4 overs, finally got a wicket for his efforts. Scotland, however, managed to reach 200 runs, the first side to do so this World Cup, with Michael Leask’s quickfire 22 off 6 and McMullen’s 41 off 18 helping them to 207/4.

Crumbling under pressure

Chasing 200+ would always be a tall task for a team making its World Cup debut but after Italy lost opener Justin Mosca off the very first delivery of the innings to Michael Leask, the chase looked almost impossible. New batter Smuts, who has never set foot in Italy but was eligible for selection via marriage, however, had other ideas when he slammed 2 sixes and a four off the third over with the debutants posting 32/1 after 3 overs.

But their rhythm was broken again as a mis-hit shot by Smuts off Brad Currie which Berrington gobbled up, ensured that Scotland kept the pressure on. Anthony, the elder of the two Mosca brothers, was the next man to depart as Munsey pulled off an acrobatic catch from Mark Watt’s bowling leading to Italy losing 3 for just 40 on the board.

The Manentis, the other set of brothers in this Italian outfit, ultimately helped them reach 54/3 at the end of powerplay with Harry being the primary aggressor as sibling Ben looked on. The brothers brought up occasional boundaries here and there as Italy posted 87/3 after 10 overs, getting to 100 in the 11th over.

Ben exploded soon after slapping Watt for double fours in the 12th, mining 13 off the over but Leask struck in the ensuing one to send back Harry for 37. Ben, however, continued his onslaught as he smashed his 50 in just 29 balls, sealing the milestone with a six. The innings was snuffed out in the same over though as Oliver Davidson provided the crucial breakthrough.

The Italian resistance crumbled thereafter as Leask snapped up 4 wickets in his spell with Stewart and Gian Meade falling in the same over. The debutants were skittled out for 134, handing Scotland a 73-run win. Scotland had missed out on initial qualification having lost to Italy. On Monday morning, Kolkata witnessed their revenge.