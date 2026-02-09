T20 World Cup: Italy captain Wayne Madsen dislocates shoulder in defeat to Scotland

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Italy captain Wayne Madsen suffered a shoulder dislocation in the first innings of the Italy versus Scotland group stage clash while attempting to field. Visuals from the game showed Madsen leaving the pitch while propping his arm up with a supporting sling. Italy went on to lose the game by 73 runs while batting with one player short in the chase of 208 runs.
Madsen fell awkwardly in the fourth over the first innings of the match after diving at mid wicket to stop a boundary. He landed on the hard practice pitches and instantly doubled over in pain. It was later confirmed that Madsen would take no further part in the game.
“Wayne obviously had a tough fall and he dislocated his shoulder. Hopefully he is alright. He is our leader. Sad to see what is happening to him,” Harry Manenti, the Italy cricket team’s vice-captain, said at the post-match press chat.
The injury to their captain compounded matters for Italy who were already left reeling thanks to Scotland’s openers George Munsey and Michael Jones giving the team a fast start. The pair put on 126 for the opening wicket — which is now the record for Scotland at any edition of the T20 World Cup. Even after Grant Stewart gave Italy a breakthrough by dismissing Munsey for 84, Scotland managed to put on 207/4. The innings was propped up by Michael Leask, who scored 22 runs in five balls with two fours and two sixes coming from his blade.
Then, with the ball, Leask picked up four wickets to end Italy’s hopes of winning the game.
“I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed. We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days’ time and hopefully we can bounce back,” Manenti, Italy vice-captain, said.
