T20 World Cup: Italy captain Wayne Madsen dislocates shoulder in defeat to Scotland

Captain of Italy, Wayne Madsen, leaves the ground after his injury during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Scotland. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Italy captain Wayne Madsen suffered a shoulder dislocation in the first innings of the Italy versus Scotland group stage clash while attempting to field. Visuals from the game showed Madsen leaving the pitch while propping his arm up with a supporting sling. Italy went on to lose the game by 73 runs while batting with one player short in the chase of 208 runs.

Madsen fell awkwardly in the fourth over the first innings of the match after diving at mid wicket to stop a boundary. He landed on the hard practice pitches and instantly doubled over in pain. It was later confirmed that Madsen would take no further part in the game.