ICC T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe coach hopes Chepauk’s bigger boundaries will give them a chance against India

Sammons pointed out that Zimbabwe were better suited and more used to playing on bigger grounds, but they need to adjust to different conditions. (AP Photo)

The West Indies batsmen made merry on the smaller Wankhede Stadium as Shimron Hetmyer and his mates took the Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaners, amassing 254 in 20 overs.

The African side was coming from the more sluggish pitches and bigger fields in Sri Lanka, where scores were relatively lower. Fielding lapses didn’t help their cause, but the conditions at the batting paradise in Mumbai were not to their liking. Even though the muscular Caribbean batsmen didn’t middle all of their big hits, they often found the stands as 60m shots were often enough for maximums.

The pitch at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is also expected to be batting-friendly, but the Zimbabwe team management is hoping that the bigger playing surface may give them a chance.