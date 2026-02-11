ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength

With an in-form deep batting line-up, quality pacers, and a mystery spinner that opposition teams are yet to decipher, India are almost everyone’s overwhelming favourites to defend the T20 World Cup title at home.
An opportunity – as good as any in a high-stakes tournament – to test their much-touted bench strength presents itself as they face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. India could opt to field their best XI in a show of strength ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, but with coach Gautam Gambhir showing an appetite for tinkering in the past, will they be able to resist the urge to experiment and rest some of their big guns?
The first week of the T20 World Cup showed just how much Associate nations have grown as competitive cricket units, making the usage of the term ‘minnow’ feel outdated. But Namibia have enthusiastically assumed their position as distinct underdogs by claiming that just taking the field will be the most significant moment of some of the players’ careers.
Visiting Delhi for a cricket game can be an imposing prospect for players that have not done it in the past. The toxic haze that usually engulfs this ground – built in the middle of the medieval Kotla ruins of Old Delhi – in the winter months has abated a bit. But its stench can still be felt. The capacity of the venue may not be as much as some of the modern grounds but the boisterous Delhi crowd makes itself heard when the national side is playing here.
While Namibia have gotten used to some of the conditions, having already played a match here already, playing a night game under the glare of almost 40,000 fans is still a daunting task. Just playing under lights – they were upset that they were not given an evening training session to get used to it – is something new for many of their players.
In that context, India may be prompted to try a few of their reserves here. Certain injuries and illnesses, as well as returns, could force their hand as well. Opener Abhishek Sharma has a stomach bug and while he has not definitively been ruled out yet, he missed both days of training and needed to be taken to hospital for tests.
India's Bench Strength Test vs Namibia
Rotation opportunities ahead of Pakistan clash
Thursday's match at Arun Jaitley Stadium offers India their easiest fixture to test reserves before Sunday's Pakistan showdown in Colombo
Key Reserves Ready to Step Up
Sanju Samson
Wicketkeeper-batsman ready after being replaced in first-choice XI
Kuldeep Yadav
Delhi Capitals regular on home ground
Washington Sundar
Returned from injury, 2+ hours training session
Fringe Pacers
Rest marquee bowlers for Pakistan match
Players Who May Be Rested
Jasprit Bumrah
Just returned from illness, keep fresh for Pakistan
Marquee All-rounders
Possible three-spinner combination trial
Gambhir's Strategy
Give fringe players game time needed for tournament's business end
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Sanju Samson went through a brief but intense session on Wednesday, ready to take his place and prove a point after he was jockeyed around and finally replaced by Ishan Kishan in the first-choice XI. Kishan himself copped a nasty Jaspirt Bumrah yorker on the foot in training on Wednesday, but there are no immediate concerns about his availability.
Bat rules
The fierceness of the Delhi winter is now gone. Spring has arrived early, so temperatures stay between 18 to 25 degrees at night, making the breeze as pleasant as it can be with AQI readings still touching 300. The dew, too, will not play as big a role as it has done in games in north India over the past few months. The conditions point towards a run-fest on what has usually been a batting-friendly track at a ground with short boundaries.
Story continues below this ad
That Kuldeep Yadav often misses out from the India XI speaks of both its depth and the precariously-built team balance. But he could be given an outing on the ground where he is a regular for his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals. Especially if they bench one of their marquee pacers. Bumrah has returned after the illness that made him miss India’s opener against the USA. He trained at full tilt on consecutive days before the game; a rarity for someone with his injury record. It suggests he is likely to be in the XI but India may want to keep him fresh for the game against Pakistan.
Washington Sundar, too, has returned from his abdomen injury. On Wednesday, he trained for over two hours trying to make a case for himself under the watchful gaze of both captain Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir. The Thursday game may come too early but India may be tempted to play him to try a three-spinner combination while also resting one of their all-rounders.
All this may be mere conjecture if the close game against the USA prompts India to take their opening fixtures more seriously. But their easiest on-paper game this World Cup gives them the best chance to give some game time to the fringe players who may be needed come the business end of the tournament.
Namit Kumar is a Senior Sports Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. He is known for his versatile reporting across several major sports disciplines.
Professional Profile
Specializations: He covers a wide variety of sports including tennis, football, cricket, and motorsports.
Focus: His writing often delves into the finer details and technical analysis of the sports he covers.
Social Media: You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @namitkumar_17.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Namit’s recent work focuses heavily on international cricket series and domestic tournaments, as well as high-profile global tennis events:
International Cricket (India vs South Africa Series):
"Intelligence, skill, and heart: How Arshdeep Singh took out Reeza Hendricks" (Dec 15, 2025) — A detailed analysis of Arshdeep's tactical comeback in the T20I series.
"How India's seamers froze South Africa in chilly Dharamshala" (Dec 14, 2025).
"Why India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill losing form, is the start of a blunt headache" (Dec 12, 2025) — An analytical piece on the statistics and form of India's leadership duo.
"Quinton de Kock dismantles Indian bowling combination with silent savagery" (Dec 11, 2025).
Domestic Cricket (Ranji Trophy):
"Ranji Trophy: J&K conquer Kotla and Delhi for first time" (Nov 11, 2025) — Reporting on the historic first win for Jammu & Kashmir over Delhi in the tournament's history.
"What makes J&K pacer Auqib Nabi special" (Nov 8, 2025) — A profile on the pacer's accuracy and swing.
"Unearthing the next Virat Kohli still a while away but Delhi's young batting talent full of promise" (Oct 24, 2025).
Tennis and Golf:
"Jannik Sinner's winter-time madness: How Italian refined his game to beat Alcaraz" (Nov 17, 2025) — A deep dive into Sinner’s technical improvements following his US Open loss.
"Everyone's come to watch Rory McIlroy but keep an eye out for 'people's champion' Tommy Fleetwood" (Oct 17, 2025).
Football Tactics:
"Why are long throw-ins giving football defenders and lawmakers a headache?" (Nov 2, 2025) — An analytical piece on the evolving strategies surrounding throw-ins in modern football.
Reporting Style
Namit is active in covering the Delhi sports scene, providing detailed match reports for international cricket matches and Ranji Trophy fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also provides on-the-ground reporting for happenings in the city, such as his recent coverage of the DP World India Championship golf event. Additionally, he actively writes on tennis, analysing matches and reporting on major events, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. ... Read More