ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength

With an in-form deep batting line-up, quality pacers, and a mystery spinner that opposition teams are yet to decipher, India are almost everyone’s overwhelming favourites to defend the T20 World Cup title at home.

An opportunity – as good as any in a high-stakes tournament – to test their much-touted bench strength presents itself as they face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. India could opt to field their best XI in a show of strength ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, but with coach Gautam Gambhir showing an appetite for tinkering in the past, will they be able to resist the urge to experiment and rest some of their big guns?

The first week of the T20 World Cup showed just how much Associate nations have grown as competitive cricket units, making the usage of the term ‘minnow’ feel outdated. But Namibia have enthusiastically assumed their position as distinct underdogs by claiming that just taking the field will be the most significant moment of some of the players’ careers.

Visiting Delhi for a cricket game can be an imposing prospect for players that have not done it in the past. The toxic haze that usually engulfs this ground – built in the middle of the medieval Kotla ruins of Old Delhi – in the winter months has abated a bit. But its stench can still be felt. The capacity of the venue may not be as much as some of the modern grounds but the boisterous Delhi crowd makes itself heard when the national side is playing here.

While Namibia have gotten used to some of the conditions, having already played a match here already, playing a night game under the glare of almost 40,000 fans is still a daunting task. Just playing under lights – they were upset that they were not given an evening training session to get used to it – is something new for many of their players.

In that context, India may be prompted to try a few of their reserves here. Certain injuries and illnesses, as well as returns, could force their hand as well. Opener Abhishek Sharma has a stomach bug and while he has not definitively been ruled out yet, he missed both days of training and needed to be taken to hospital for tests.

Sanju Samson went through a brief but intense session on Wednesday, ready to take his place and prove a point after he was jockeyed around and finally replaced by Ishan Kishan in the first-choice XI. Kishan himself copped a nasty Jaspirt Bumrah yorker on the foot in training on Wednesday, but there are no immediate concerns about his availability.

The fierceness of the Delhi winter is now gone. Spring has arrived early, so temperatures stay between 18 to 25 degrees at night, making the breeze as pleasant as it can be with AQI readings still touching 300. The dew, too, will not play as big a role as it has done in games in north India over the past few months. The conditions point towards a run-fest on what has usually been a batting-friendly track at a ground with short boundaries.

That Kuldeep Yadav often misses out from the India XI speaks of both its depth and the precariously-built team balance. But he could be given an outing on the ground where he is a regular for his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals. Especially if they bench one of their marquee pacers. Bumrah has returned after the illness that made him miss India’s opener against the USA. He trained at full tilt on consecutive days before the game; a rarity for someone with his injury record. It suggests he is likely to be in the XI but India may want to keep him fresh for the game against Pakistan.

Washington Sundar, too, has returned from his abdomen injury. On Wednesday, he trained for over two hours trying to make a case for himself under the watchful gaze of both captain Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir. The Thursday game may come too early but India may be tempted to play him to try a three-spinner combination while also resting one of their all-rounders.

All this may be mere conjecture if the close game against the USA prompts India to take their opening fixtures more seriously. But their easiest on-paper game this World Cup gives them the best chance to give some game time to the fringe players who may be needed come the business end of the tournament.