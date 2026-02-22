T20 World Cup: South Africa snap India’s undefeated streak, waltz to 76-run victory in Super 8 encounter

The loss means that India's next two matches against Zimbabwe in Chennai and West Indies in Kolkata becomes of paramount importance if they are to qualify for the semifinals.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:54 PM IST
India vs South AfricaIndia's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, reacts after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s undefeated streak in the T20 World Cup was ended by South Africa in their Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as the Men in Blue fell short by 76 runs. Chasing a target of 188 to win, India were under the cosh straightaway when they lost Ishan Kishan for 0.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Tilak Varma’s ordinary tournament continued as he was dismissed for 1 before Abhishek Sharma, who had scored back to back ducks, finally found some runs but was gone for 15. Washington Sundar, who was brought in at No.5 was the next to depart, scoring just 11 before skipper Suryakumar Yadav followed suit with a score of 18.

Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh scored 18, 0 and 1 respectively as India lost 7 wickets even before reaching 100 runs. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj were the pick of the Proteas bowling lineup, taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively. The loss means that India’s next two matches against Zimbabwe in Chennai and West Indies in Kolkata becomes of paramount importance if they are to qualify for the semifinals. This was also India’s worst defeat in T20 World Cups by the margin of runs.

Earlier, David Miller rolled back the years with exhilarating strokes but Jasprit Bumrah’s superb initial and end act restricted South Africa to a par score of 187 for seven.

Also Read | T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault

Miller, standing on the cusp of 37, struck 63 off 35 balls and got fine support from young Dewald Brevis (45 off 29 balls) after Bumrah (3/15 in 4 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28 in 4 overs) had reduced the Proteas to 20 for 3 inside the first four overs.

Bumrah, who got two wickets in his first two overs for just seven runs, took one more wicket giving away just 8 more runs across the 17th and 19th over that he sent down.

In all he bowled 12 dot balls, amounting to two maiden overs.

Story continues below this ad

The Proteas did find themselves down in the dumps but veteran Miller and young Brevis launched a counter-attack that was both swift and brutal.

They added 97 in just 8.2 overs and the hallmark of their batting was the technique against spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/47 in 4 overs), who was made to look pedestrian on the day.

Between the duo, they clobbered half a dozen of maximums (three apiece) but just when the black-soil strip at the Motera started helping the stroke players, the duo got out.

It was Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 24 balls), who took South Africa past the 185-run mark with a couple of huge sixes off the final two deliveries of the innings bowled by Hardik Pandya.

(With agency inputs)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, Super 8s: Expectant Sri Lanka's hopes dashed as they throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England
Will Jacks and Phil Salt in action for England against Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Kandy. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
SA snap India's undefeated streak, waltz to 76-run victory in Super 8 encounter
India vs South Africa
Man shot dead after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
trump mar-a-lago residence
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
deeksha seth
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News