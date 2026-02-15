T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav forgoes handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha walk past each other after the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

As reported by the Indian Express, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss on Sunday in the T20 World Cup Group A encounter at Colombo on Sunday. This no handshake policy has been the status quo since the Asia Cup where India players refused to shake Pakistan players’ hands in all the three matches they played in that tournament.

After the Pahalgam terror attacks, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in May, following which both countries launching retaliatory strikes at each other for three days before suspension of hostilities. Post ‘Operation Sindoor’, tensions between the two neighbours have not eased since last May’s hostilities.