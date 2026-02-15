T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav forgoes handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
As reported by the Indian Express, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss on Sunday in the T20 World Cup Group A encounter at Colombo on Sunday. This no handshake policy has been the status quo since the Asia Cup where India players refused to shake Pakistan players’ hands in all the three matches they played in that tournament.
After the Pahalgam terror attacks, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in May, following which both countries launching retaliatory strikes at each other for three days before suspension of hostilities. Post ‘Operation Sindoor’, tensions between the two neighbours have not eased since last May’s hostilities.
Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of the India game in response to Bangladesh being ousted from the T20 World Cup, but backtracked on it, last week.
The (non) handshake incident had become a talking point during the entire Asia Cup last year, and monopolised all discussions whenever the two sides meet. The Indian team also didn’t accept the Asia Cup Trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan government’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, after defeating their rivals in the final. The Indian team is still awaiting the Asia Cup trophy, after Naqvi took it away with him.
On Sunday, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India. India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in fit-again Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh respectively. Pakistan named an unchanged team.
“It (pitch) looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC,” said Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said they were looking to bat first.
“We won last two games defending so we don’t want to change it. It is an occasion, it’s a high-stake game. This sport teaches you a lot of things, any side can win the game on a given day,” said Suryakumar.
