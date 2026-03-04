‘Both you fossils said that’s why India won the Champions Trophy’: Dinesh Karthik roasts Atherton, Hussain on Pakistan’s failure to reach T20 World Cup semis

Dinesh Karthik was at his hilarious best when calling out former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain for what they had said about the advantage India had in the 2025 Champions Trophy when assessing how Pakistan have done in the 2026 T20 World Cup. India played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the Champions Trophy while the other teams played there and at three other grounds in Pakistan and went on to win that tournament.

Pakistan similarly played all their matches in two grounds at Colombo, except for their Super Eights fixtures which they played in Pallekele while the rest of the teams had longer distances to travel in India and Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan failed to make it to the semifinals. Karthik said that he expected both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to do better. “Sri Lanka because home conditions, they’d do something,” said Karthik on a Sky Sports Cricket podcast with Atherton and Hussain. “Generally they are a team that needs a bigger cause and I felt that was the reason (they might reach semis) but clearly that didn’t work out. And then I genuinely thought Pakistan purely because they have played consistently in Colombo, stayed in the same hotel, know the pitches. And both you fossils said that’s one of the main reasons why India did so well in the Champions Trophy.