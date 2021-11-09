scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
MUST READ

‘Not the ideal World Cup for us, but we learn and grow’: Indian cricketers react to early exit

India make short work of Namibia to pull curtain down on Kohli-Shastri era in T20s.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 9, 2021 6:18:01 pm
India's Virat Kohli shakes hands with Suryakumar Yadav after the match (Source: Reuters)

The Indian men’s cricket team’s run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 was put to an end when New Zealand outplayed Afghanistan in Sunday’s encounter.

The men in blue were dependent on Afghanistan disappointing Kane Williamson’s team but it was not to be. This is the first time that India have not qualified for the semifinals of an ICC event in the last nine years.

India make short work of Namibia to pull curtain down on Kohli-Shastri era in T20s. From the stadium atmosphere to the players’ body language, it was a fare-thee-well fixture for India. The game started in front of virtually empty stands and ended amid a turnout of about 5,000. For India, it was about going through the motions. After restricting Namibia to 132/8, a facile nine-wicket victory was achieved with 28 balls to spare.

The Indian cricketers took to Twitter to express their disappointments.

Former International cricketers were also disheartened by India’s early exit from the World Cup.

In the process, Rohit Sharma scored his second half-century of the tournament and became the second Indian to go past 3,000 T20I runs after Virat Kohli. The outgoing captain and the captain-designate are India’s batting royalty. But both would like to forget this T20 World Cup.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India sign off T20 World Cup campaign with 9-wicket win over Namibia
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 09: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven

X