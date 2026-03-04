Anil Kumble’s advice for Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England: ‘Mix in some that goes away…’

Varun Chakaravarthy was almost unplayable in the matches going into the 2026 T20 World Cup but it hasn’t quite turned out that way for the spinner in the tournament itself. Chakaravarthy is the third highest wicket-taker in this tournament thus far with 12 scalps but half of have come against the Netherlands and Namibia. He conceded 47 runs against South Africa and 40 against the West Indies. India spin great and former head coach Anil Kumble feels that Chakaravarthy might be helped if he takes deliveries away from the right handers a little more often.

“I havent seen him taking the ball away from the right hander that much,” said Kumble on ESPNCricinfo. While he admitted that he isn’t aware of the exact numbers, Kumble feels that even now, Chakaravarthy remains a difficult bowler for right handers to pick. However, the former India captain also feels that the batters now seem to know what to anticipate while facing Chakaravarthy and this might be negated if he starts taking the ball away from the right handers, thus making the one that comes in more potent.