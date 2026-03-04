Anil Kumble’s advice for Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England: ‘Mix in some that goes away…’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Varun Chakaravarthy was almost unplayable in the matches going into the 2026 T20 World Cup but it hasn’t quite turned out that way for the spinner in the tournament itself. Chakaravarthy is the third highest wicket-taker in this tournament thus far with 12 scalps but half of have come against the Netherlands and Namibia. He conceded 47 runs against South Africa and 40 against the West Indies. India spin great and former head coach Anil Kumble feels that Chakaravarthy might be helped if he takes deliveries away from the right handers a little more often.
“I havent seen him taking the ball away from the right hander that much,” said Kumble on ESPNCricinfo. While he admitted that he isn’t aware of the exact numbers, Kumble feels that even now, Chakaravarthy remains a difficult bowler for right handers to pick. However, the former India captain also feels that the batters now seem to know what to anticipate while facing Chakaravarthy and this might be negated if he starts taking the ball away from the right handers, thus making the one that comes in more potent.
“I think that is something he can do more then the ball coming into the right hander becomes that much more dangerous. Although the batters aren’t able to pick it up every time he bowls, it seems like the batters are only expecting the ball coming into them and playing him that way rather than searching for it. So maybe he needs to mix in some that goes away and then bring it back in. I am not sure of the exact numbers but that’s the only thing that I can see,” said Kumble.
India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in Wednesdathat the sessions he had with Chakaravarthy in the leadup to their T20 World Cup semi-final against England was focussed on giving him some clarity. “Just a normal routine session with Varun. He really enjoys a single-wicket practice a day before the game. We can mentally go through his process. The conversations we have had is just about clarity and for him to walk away feeling good about his bowling,” said Morkel.
“Obviously, I can’t reveal his process. But I keep on telling him that in our bowling line-up, with the skill and the variation Varun has got, he has got the ability to take a wicket almost every ball. So if he goes for a boundary or the ball, he’s not executed as well as possible. For him, it is just to move on to the next one and make sure he commits to the next ball.”
“I think for Varun, at times, to his credit, he wants to be a big performer for the team. So he will put a bit of pressure on himself. But he’s a match winner for us,” Morkel said.
