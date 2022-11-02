scorecardresearch
T20 World Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by 5 runs, go top of the Group table

The road wasn't easy for India though as chasing 185, Bangladesh were well on course of getting to the target with Litton Das slamming 50 off just 21 balls.

T20 WCIndian players celebrate the run out of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in their T20 World Cup encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, making their way to the top of the table in their group.

The road wasn’t easy for India though as chasing 185, Bangladesh were well on course of getting to the target with Litton Das slamming 50 off just 21 balls. Bangladesh were batting at 66/0 after 7 overs when the rain came and halted the match. At that point, Bangladesh would have been the happier lot with them 17 runs ahead as per the DLS method.

However, the rain stopped after a bit but overs were lost with Bangladesh now had to chase a revised 151 runs in 16 overs. The break did a world of good to India as that gap in play might have affected Bangladesh’s concentration as they lost both their openers quickly.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan tried his bit but time and the conditions were against him as he was caught by Deepak Hooda off Arshdeep’s delivery. After that, Bangladesh started losing wickets as regular interval as India piled on the pressure.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six. Invited to bat, the under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:48:25 pm
