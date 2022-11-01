Rishabh Pant likely to replace injured Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul expected to retain place for Bangladesh game

Wicket-keeper batsman and finisher-designate Dinesh Karthik would likely miss India’s Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, as he has not yet recovered from a back spasm that he incurred during the game against South Africa. Though he has not been fully ruled out and came for practice here on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant is likely to replace him, The Indian Express has understood. That also means out-of-form opener KL Rahul will retain his place in the playing XI.

Karthik was injured during the back end of the South Africa game. At the start of the 16th over of the game, he was holding his back and grimacing in pain. Subsequently, Pant replaced him for the rest of the innings. Speaking on the eve of the Bangladesh game, coach Rahul Dravid said the medical team would closely monitor the 37-year-old’s injury. “He had a spasm after he jumped for the ball and landed in such a way that he felt pain thereafter. He is looking fine now and has come for practice with us. He will be undergoing a few sessions in the early morning and then we will assess his situation,” he said.

However, it is learned that the team management would rest Karthik and draft Pant, who has yet to play a game this World Cup. There has been widespread clamour to include Pant in a place of an under-firing Karthik too. In two innings, he could manage just seven runs. He survived just two balls against Pakistan, and was stumped when trying to sweep Mohammad Nawaz in the last over. He lasted 15 balls against South Africa, but was a tormented stay in the wake of some high quality pace bowling on the bouncy surface. Then, all but Suryakumar Yadav were troubled.

Should he miss out on the game against Bangladesh, he would consider himself as unfortunate, as this was an opportunity to get some runs and boost his confidence against a relatively weaker opposition and a team he wields a good record. It would be interesting to see if he returns immediately to the team after recovering, more so if Pant scores big. On the other hand, Pant has flattered to deceive in this format, managing just an average of 24 and strike rate of 127 in 62 games.

The team management, though, has invested immensely in Karthik after his prolific IPL. He had been picked specifically for the finisher’s role. A death-over specialist of sorts, one that India has been searching for long. But the runs having dried up, it would be intriguing to see if he is furnished with another break as the business end of the tournament approaches.