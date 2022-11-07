scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

I’ve practiced scoop shots a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket: Suryakumar Yadav

The 32-year-old said If you have to bat with Virat Kohli then you have to run hard.

Surya Kumar Yadav said he had practised the scoop shot a lot when he used to play rubber-ball cricket. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Suryakumar Yadav’s jaw-dropping scoop shots during his blistering 25-ball 61 against Zimbabwe at the MCG has left everyone speechless. Former cricketers are gushing about his strokeplay, with Sunil Gavaskar calling him a ‘Mr 360 cricketer’, while former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said ‘he is from a different planet.’

“I have practised that stroke a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket,” Suryakumar Yadav told Star Sports.

The 32-year-old was given Man Of the Match for his knock. Some of his shots in the innings were jaw-dropping to watch when asked about his scoop shots he said “You got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time, which is a little pre-determined at that moment.”

The stylish batter hit six boundaries and four gigantic sixes in his knock making the fourth fastest 50 in the T20 World Cup history “You got to know how long the boundary behind is. When I stand there, I feel it’s just 60-65 meters and with the pace of the ball I just try and time it, take it on the sweet spot of the bat and if it hits, it just goes out there.” he said.

The player when asked about handling pressure further said how he tries to hit the gaps and run as hard as possible. SKY further said “If you have to bat with Virat Bhai then you have to run hard as well. But I try and do that, hit it in the gaps and run hard”

Surya Kumar Yadav has become the second player in the history of T20Is to score 1000 runs in a calendar year after Pakistan’s Mohamad Rizwan.

India has beaten Zimbabwe by 71 runs. Rohit’s men will face Jos Butler’s England in the World Cup semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

This is the fourth time India has reached the World Cup semi-final in the competition first time since 2016.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:53:09 pm
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:53:09 pm
