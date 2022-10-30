scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

T20 World Cup: How India’s loss to South Africa has further dented Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semifinals

The Proteas defeating India has made Pakistan's already tough road to the semifinals even tougher. Even winning their two remaining games may not be enough for them. Here's what the teams in Group 2 have to do to make it to the last-four stage.

South Africa defeating Rohit Sharma & Co has drastically reduced Pakistan's semifinal chances. (AP)

Pakistan

After two narrow losses, they opened their account with a routine win over the Netherlands on Sunday. Pakistan was in the unusual position of cheering on arch-rivals India in the next match. But South Africa defeating Rohit Sharma & Co has drastically reduced their semifinal chances. Now they not only have to beat both the Proteas and Bangladesh, but also hope that Temba Bavuma’s men lose to the Dutch, or India lose at least one of their two remaining matches. Pakistan have a net run rate close to India’s, as of now, but need to put points on the board to make it count. Winning their two games by big margins is their only hope. South Africa seems uncatchable for them, even if Pakistan beat them, as the Proteas have an extra point due to their abandoned match against Zimbabwe.

India

They have matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, both of which they will expect to win. If they do, they will be confirmed in the last four. Lose one of the two games, and they may be dependent on other results or net run rate calculations. Their fate is still firmly in their own hands, but even if they lose one of their games, they need to ensure that their net run rate doesn’t take much of a hit.

South Africa

They sit at the top of the table, with a big advantage as far as net run rate is concerned after they thrashed Bangladesh by more than a 100-run margin. A win over either Pakistan or the Netherlands will take them into the semifinals, but ideally, they would like to beat Babar Azam’s men in Sydney on Thursday to eliminate them from contention.

Bangladesh

They play India and Pakistan, and need to win at least one of them to stay in contention. If they win both, they will definitely be through, and nothing less than that may not be enough due to their net run rate, very low in negative territory after a bad loss to the Proteas.

Zimbabwe

They would back themselves to beat the Netherlands in Adelaide on Wednesday, but need to beat India too next Sunday to have a chance.

The Netherlands

Out of contention after three consecutive defeats.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 11:31:22 pm
