Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

T20 World Cup: How India can miss out on a semifinal berth

If everything goes according to expectations, India and South Africa should seal the two semifinal berths from Group 2. But any result out of the ordinary has the potential to put the cat amongst the pigeons.

T20 WCIndian players walk from the field following the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. South Africa defeated India by wickets. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

India

If Rohit Sharma’s team beats Zimbabwe, they will advance to the semifinals as group-toppers. Even a washout will see them through. But if they lose on Sunday, they will need the Netherlands to beat South Africa, or Bangladesh to defeat Pakistan, but by not too big a margin.

Pakistan

Beating Bangladesh may not be enough in itself for Babar Azam’s team. They will need either Zimbabwe to beat India, or the Netherlands upsetting the Proteas, or at least sharing points with Temba Bavuma’s side.

South Africa

A win over the Dutch will see South Africa through. However, anything less than two points will see them crash out as the winners of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game will have three wins to the Proteas’ two.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Both teams still have a theoretical chance of advancing, but given their abysmal net run rate, that’s an unlikely scenario. Bangladesh need to beat Pakistan and hope South Africa drop points against the Dutch. Zimbabwe need to beat India, hope the Pakistan-Bangladesh game is washed out, and the Proteas lose to the Dutch. Even then, their low net run rate may go against them.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:36:36 pm
India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
