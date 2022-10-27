scorecardresearch
T20 World Cup: How an Olympic hero inspired Ireland to a famous win over England

Captain Andrew Balbirnie paid tribute to Irish legend Ron Delany, who won gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, on the eve of their match

Andrew Balbirnie, IRE vs ENG, ENG vs IRE, T20 world cup, Ron DelanyEngland's Jos Buttler, left, congratulates Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie following their T20 World Cup cricket match in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Ireland defeated England by five runs after rain stopped play. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Before the Irish players etched their names into the history books, they dipped into the country’s sporting history in search for inspiration.

On Wednesday, Ireland recorded a memorable win over England in the T20 World Cup, beating them in rain-affected match via the Duckworth-Lewis System. On the eve of the match, the players took a museum tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to remind themselves of an Irish legend and his exploits at the venue more than six decades ago.

At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, 1500m runner Ron Delany, regarded as one of the greats of Irish sport, upset all odds to win the gold medal, beating a heavyweight field in the final.

A day before Ireland’s first match at the same venue, captain Andrew Balbirnie paid homage to Delany and sought inspiration, the AAP reported.

“It (MCG) will always be a special place because of tonight,” Balbirnie said, according to AAP. “We did the (MCG) museum tour last night and Ronny Delany won a gold medal here. You see his name etched in the history of Irish sport forever. i hope we’ve done something similar.”

Just 21 back then and competing in his first Games, Delany also set an Olympic record, with a timing of of 3:41.2. He was later inducted to Ireland Athletics’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

In his post-Olympic running career, which mostly took place at indoor meets in the US, Delany was unbeaten in 40 races.

The cricket team will hope their win over England will launch a similar run.

“I’ve always said, cricket isn’t a big game in Ireland, we’re the flagbearers and we want to make it as big as possible,” Balbirnie, who top-scored for Ireland with 62 runs, said. “But it’s certainly an absolute pleasure to play here, to lead the first Irish team to ever play here.”

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:25:12 am
