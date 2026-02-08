T20 World Cup: What is the highest team score in T20 WC history?

T20 World Cup: India have only scored three 200-plus scores in the tournament across 10 editions. (AP Photo)

The T20 World Cup 2026 tournament has been touted to witness record-breaking scores with 20 teams in contention across four groups in the first round. A few contrasting meetings are slated for the round, with teams separated by more than 20 places on the ICC T20I rankings set to meet one another.

However, it will be fatal for the bigger sides to disregard what the Associate Nations could do in the tournament, as was exemplified by the opening day of the tournament where both India and Pakistan suffered scares during their opening Group A games against the United States of America and the Netherlands, respectively. The broadcasters had talked up a potential 300-run score from the belligerent Indian unit, only to be reduced by nearly half by the dogged USA bowlers, who restricted Suryakumar Yadav’s men to 161 at the Wankhede Stadium.