T20 World Cup: What is the highest team score in T20 WC history?

The T20 World Cup 2026 tournament has been touted to witness record-breaking scores with 20 teams in contention across four groups in the first round. A few contrasting meetings are slated for the round, with teams separated by more than 20 places on the ICC T20I rankings set to meet one another.
However, it will be fatal for the bigger sides to disregard what the Associate Nations could do in the tournament, as was exemplified by the opening day of the tournament where both India and Pakistan suffered scares during their opening Group A games against the United States of America and the Netherlands, respectively. The broadcasters had talked up a potential 300-run score from the belligerent Indian unit, only to be reduced by nearly half by the dogged USA bowlers, who restricted Suryakumar Yadav’s men to 161 at the Wankhede Stadium.
But huge scores could be the norm during the Indian leg of the World Cup, as was the case during the last edition held in the country in 2016 where record-breaking chases had taken place.
What is the highest team score in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?
Interestingly, the highest-ever team total in the T20 World Cup was etched way back in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007, where Sri Lanka unleashed carnaged on Kenya at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Led by Sanath Jayasuriya’s 44-ball 88, Sri Lanka racked up a whopping 260/5 before bundling the opposition for a paltry 88, winning by 172 runs.
How many times has 200 been scored by teams in the T20 World Cup?
Interestingly, high totals in excess of 200 has been few and far in between across the 10 editions of the tournament, with only 18 such scores being made to date. Five of them were recorded in the 2007 World Cup, followed by four in 2016 and 2024.
Which team has scored 200-plus totals the most times in T20 World Cup?
South Africa have recorded the most 200-plus totals in T20 World Cup history, having recorded a brilliant 206-run chase in the first-ever World Cup game against West Indies back in September 2007.
What is India’s highest team total in T20 World Cup?
India’s highest team total in T20 World Cup cricket is 218/4 against England at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, famously recalled for Yuvraj Singh’s record 12-ball fifty, including six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad. The Men in Blue have only crossed 200 on two more occasions in 2021 and 2024, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring on both occasions.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|v Kenya
|Johannesburg
|14 Sep 2007
|England
|230/8
|v South Africa
|Wankhede
|18 Mar 2016
|South Africa
|229/4
|v England
|Wankhede
|18 Mar 2016
|India
|218/4
|v England
|Durban
|19 Sep 2007
|West Indies
|218/5
|v Afghanistan
|Gros Islet
|17 Jun 2024
|South Africa
|211/5
|v Scotland
|The Oval
|7 Jun 2009
|India
|210/2
|v Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|3 Nov 2021
|South Africa
|209/5
|v Afghanistan
|Wankhede
|20 Mar 2016
|South Africa
|208/2
|v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|11 Sep 2007
|West Indies
|205/6
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|11 Sep 2007
|West Indies
|205/4
|v Australia
|Colombo (RPS)
|5 Oct 2012
|South Africa
|205/5
|v Bangladesh
|Sydney
|27 Oct 2022
|India
|205/5
|v Australia
|Gros Islet
|24 Jun 2024
|Pakistan
|201/5
|v Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens
|16 Mar 2016
|Australia
|201/7
|v England
|Bridgetown
|8 Jun 2024
|Sri Lanka
|201/6
|v Netherlands
|Gros Islet
|16 Jun 2024
|England
|200/6
|v India
|Durban
|19 Sep 2007
|New Zealand
|200/3
|v Australia
|Sydney
|22 Oct 2022
