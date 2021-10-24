T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya hit on shoulder, sent for precautionary scans

Hardik Pandya has been sent for multiple scans after being hit on his right shoulder while batting for India in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans,” BCCI said in a statement. India play their next game against New Zealand on October 31, which gives Hardik time to recover in case the injury is something to worry about.

The 28-year-old scored 11 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. Ishan Kishan came in as a substitute fielder.

India ended their innings on 151/7 on the back of Virat Kohli’s 57.

Speaking ahead of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, Pandya said, “The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl.”

Hardik’s selection in the World Cup squad has been under scrutiny as the all-rounder has not bowled for a while, but a day before the team’s opening match in the tournament, India captain Kohli asserted that he has an important role to play as a finisher.

The all-rounder, who did not bowl a single over in the second leg of IPL recently, underwent a back surgery in the United Kingdom in October 2019.